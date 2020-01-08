House Foreign Affairs Committee member Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said that after seeing the evidence behind the airstrike on Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, he’s still not convinced it was the right strategic move by President Donald Trump.

Connolly spoke to reporters after the House was briefed on the Soleimani strike, which was the catalyst for many of the tensions between America and Iran in the last few days. The congressman dismissed the contents of the briefing, saying “it was sophomoric, and utterly unconvincing, and I believe more than ever that Congress needs to act to protect the constitutional provisions about war and peace.”

“I believe there was no rationale [for the strike] that could pass a graduate school thesis test,” Connolly said. “I was utterly unpersuaded about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]