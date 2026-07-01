Jake Tapper Confronts Comer About ‘Eye-Popping $2.2 Billion’ Trump Made Last Year: ‘You Investigated the Biden Family…’ 

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned Rep. James Comer (R-KY) about the staggering amounts of money President Donald Trump made last year, about $2.2 billion to be exact.

In a 927-page disclosure released on Tuesday, the president revealed that he made more than $1 billion in his crypto ventures last year, including $636 million via a Trump Organization affiliate responsible for the $TRUMP memecoin and nearly $600 million in income at World Liberty Financial, which Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump co-founded. About half of WLF was purchased last year by an investment firm backed by the United Arab Emirates. Overall, Trump made at least $2.2 billion in 2025.

Comer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Lead, where Tapper pointed to the closure and noted that Comer – as head of the House Oversight Committee – had investigated the Biden family over alleged self-dealing and influence-peddling:

TAPPER: President Trump, as is required by law, filed his financial disclosures for 2025 and revealed he had made an eye-popping $2.2 billion last year, including more than $1 billion from crypto-related ventures. Today, he’s showing off the new Air Force One, gifted by Qatar that was retrofitted using taxpayer funds and is probably going to end up with him in Florida, perhaps at the Trump library. He’s denying any conflict-of-interest concerns. Obviously, you investigated the Biden family over potentially improper financial activities related to, ties to power, whether Biden, as vice president or president. Do any of President Trump’s activities concern you? COMER: Well, first of all, the difference in Trump and Biden is Trump’s putting him on his disclosure form. So, he’s being transparent about, uh, the great amount of wealth that he’s accumulated over the past 12 months. Whereas the Biden family were not transparent and to this day have not admitted what I believe you, and I have talked about before. They were taking money from other countries. Now, uh, do I like what President Trump’s doing? I mean, that’s, uh, you know, obviously another discussion. But at the end of the day, what he’s what he’s done is he’s filled out his disclosure form. And I don’t think he’s left anything out. Uh, so he’s, he’s in compliance with the law. I think the laws should be looked at with respect to what assets and what type of income a president and their family should be allowed to earn while the president’s in office.

Tapper followed up by asking Comer if the heaping amount of money “raises eyebrows for you,” to which the lawmaker replied, “Well, yeah, I mean, there are a lot of things that raise eyebrows to me when it comes to ethics and financial disclosure. But again, they’re disclosing that.”

As former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin pointed out on CNN the day before, Trump may freely continue his crypto ventures and dole out presidential favors to investors, thanks to the 2024 Supreme Court decision, Trump v. United States, which centered on presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

“So, under the decision of Trump v. United States, he can do whatever he wants,” Toobin explained. “He can open a lemonade stand on the front lawn of the White House and take public payments in return for regulatory changes. But because that’s an official action, he’s immune from prosecution.”

Watch above via CNN.

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