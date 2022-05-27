House Republican Claims Uvalde School Shooter Was Arrested Four Years Ago for Threat to Shoot Up a School

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) claimed on Friday that the gunman behind Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Gonzales, whose congressional district includes Uvalde, told Fox News that he found out on Thursday night that “the shooter was arrested years ago, four years ago, for having this plan for basically saying, for saying, you know, when I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school.”

“Something fell between the cracks between then and now to allow this to happen. We need to shake out all the facts. We need to figure out what happened. Where the holes and we need to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “But if law enforcement, you know, identified him four years ago as a threat, we need to figure out why he wasn’t – you know, how he got removed from that.”

Authorities have said that Ramos had no criminal record as an adult but may have had a juvenile record. Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich noted that juvenile records are frequently unavailable to the public.

Details have surfaced about Ramos’ past difficult social life and that he was known to police. The Washington Post reported that Ramos lived a rough life with his mother, whom they said did drugs. Reyes told the outlet that she tried kicking her son out of her house, causing him to scream at her.

