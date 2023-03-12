House Republican Squirms Through Barrage of Jan. 6 Questions from CNN’s Collins: People Bringing Up Jan. 6 Are ‘Keeping Us From Moving Our Country Forward’

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) faced a plethora of questions about the continued political squabbles surrounding Jan. 6.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins interviewed Mace on Sunday for State of the Union, and started things off by asking about former Vice President Mike Pence declaring “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for how his supporters violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

“Do you think he’s right?” Collins asked.

The answer she received was hardly direct:

I see this in two parts. I think both sides are really struggling, looking at the nomination process. You’ve got some on the Left that don’t want [President Joe] Biden to run. You’ve got those on the right that don’t want the former president to run. “You know, a lot of folks on both sides keep bringing up January 6th. It’s keeping us from moving our country forward. I was very vocal about January 6th, myself. I’m one of the only Republicans in the House who defeated the former president in a primary last year, went on to win my general election in a purple district, resoundingly. We’ve got to unite behind a candidate in 2024 who can win the White House if we’re serious about it. There’s a lot at stake right now.

Collins then asked Mace if Trump has been held account for the Capitol riot, given how he’s still the GOP frontrunner for 2024.

“He’s one of the only candidates in right now,” said Mace, who went on by predicting more Republican candidates will announce their own campaigns in the coming months.

Collins asked Mace what she thinks about Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and James Comer (R-KY) setting up a trip to go visit January 6th defendants being held in jail. Mace said she wouldn’t join them for that, even as she argued against solitary confinement as a violation of civil rights.

The CNN anchor concluded by asking if it was “a mistake” for Speaker Kevin McCarthy to give January 6th footage to Tucker Carlson, given the fact that the Fox News host is once again trying to minimize the events of that day.

Mace sided with the Republicans who have contradicted Carlson by acknowledging the violence, though her answer was muddled by whataboutism:

I said early on last month that the release of the footage was important, that it should be released to every outlet, including CNN, every media outlet, every defense attorney, so the public can see for itself. There was violence on that day. You cannot deny that. It was a dark day in our history. So, too, was the summer of 2020. We saw very few arrests when there were attacks by an organization — members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. I had my house spray-painted two summers ago, and no one has been held to account for that. We have to make sure if there’s gonna be political violence in this country, no matter your political affiliation, everyone is treated, and should be treated, the same way.

Watch above via CNN.

