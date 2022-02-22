Republican Senator Blatantly Lies to Sean Hannity About Tax Hikes In His Plan

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has unveiled an 11-point plan he hopes will serve as the de facto Republican agenda in the event the GOP retakes the House and Senate in this year’s midterms.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t rolled out any such proposal for his party, so Scott appears to be forging ahead on his own.

Most of the 59-page agenda is standard Republican fare. But on page 35, the reader is informed that under Scott’s plan, most Americans would have to pay more in federal income taxes. One of the bullet points on that page reads,

All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.

As you can see, the plan clearly states that all Americans would be required to pay an income tax. And since most Americans don’t currently pay that tax, most Americans would therefore see their income taxes raised under this proposal.

Sean Hannity interviewed Scott on Tuesday night and at one point asked him about Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (accurate) claim that Scott’s plan includes a tax hike for many Americans.

“Did you see Chuckie Schumer saying that your plan is to raise taxes on more than half of Americans,” said Hannity. “I didn’t see that in your plan. Did you have that in your plan? Was it in invisible ink in the copy that I got?”

“Of course not,” replied Scott. “No, Chuck Schumer… wants to raise taxes for everything, while as governor I cut taxes and fees 100 times. We’re the opposite. But Chuck Schumer, he all-in to take every dime you have.”

After lying about his plan’s tax hike, Scott blamed Schumer’s “bad acts” for the state of the country.

As Aaron Blake pointed out in the Washington Post, “The language of the plan itself effectively acknowledges it’s advocating for an income tax increase on ‘over half of Americans’ — a group of people that is overwhelmingly lower-income. And in fact, the number of Americans to whom this would apply has climbed during the pandemic.”

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.