Meghan McCain had enough disdain to go around for everyone involved in the January 6th House Select Committee’s major-league political meltdown.

On Thursday, The View discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to let Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) join the committee, plus House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy retaliatory decision to pull every other Republican congressman he tapped for it. Joy Behar led the conversation by slamming McCarthy as “toady”, plus she called him a “witness to the insurrection” because of his phone call with Donald Trump while the former president’s supporters were storming the U.S. Capitol.

“How is he capable to be trusted to handle this kind of a situation? He can’t be,” Behar said. She continued by saying Jordan couldn’t be allowed onto the committee as one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, and as someone who has joined the former president’s attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election.

When McCain was asked for her counterpoint, she asked her colleagues “am I allowed to think all of this is gross and bad?” She argued that Pelosi should’ve been more more willing to play ball with McCarthy, while the latter should tried acting in good faith by appointing Republicans who aren’t blatantly pro-Trump partisans.

“I think they’re all bad. I think this is why Americans are so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill,” McCain said. “These two people have to learn how to work together. Republicans and Democrats have to learn to live together.”

As McCain predicted a Republican surge in the 2022 midterms, she continued by saying everyone in Congress “should be putting politics behind them” to make sure the events of January 6th never happen again.

“They all need to start acting like adults and not like pathetic bureaucrats,” she said. “Elections come and these people will be voted out. Maybe the generation before mine will let these people and these boomers get nothing done, but I promise you, other generations coming up will not.”

Watch above, via ABC.

