‘I’d Keep That Center Podium Warm!’ Kellyanne Conway Suggests Trump Will Show Up to Debate After Months of Indications He’ll Flake

Even though Donald Trump has spent months signaling that he won’t debate his 2024 Republican primary rivals in August, Kellyanne Conway believes he very well might show.

The former White House special counselor-turned-Fox News contributor joined Martha MacCallum on Monday to discuss the state of the race ahead of the first GOP debate for 2024. MacCallum will be hosting the debate next month alongside Bret Baier, though Trump has gone on and on threatening not to show because he’s angry with Fox and leading in the polls.

Asked what she’s hearing from Trump, Conway said she spoke with him and “on the one hand, he’s acting like a frontrunner. He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?”

“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” Conway said. “I think President Trump will keep everybody in suspense. If I were you, I’d keep that center podium warm. He may be there the day of. You never know.”

Conway concluded by saying “I hope he goes,” which was met with MacCallum’s agreement.

Watch above via Fox News.

