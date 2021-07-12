Ingraham Calls Durbin a ‘Fossil’ and a ‘Windbag’ After He Slams Her ‘Irresponsible’ Anti-Vax Comments

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham called Senator Dick Durbin (D- IL) a “fossil” and a “windbag” Monday night after he slammed her “irresponsible” anti-vaccine commentary.

Durbin called Ingraham and Tucker Carlson “anti-vaxx quacks” and even said he hopes “Fox will come to its senses.”

Carlson responded on his show earlier, and Ingraham also knocked Durbin on her show, first on a number of other issues before honing in on his Monday Senate floor speech.

“None of this is about the vaccine. This is all about suppressing speech ahead of next year’s midterms,” Ingraham said, calling Durbin a “windbag.”

She also insulted him as a “fossil.”

Ingraham went on to say, “We were right about the insanity of requiring covid vaccinations of healthy young Americans, especially school-aged children.”

She described the push to get more people vaccinated against a virus that has killed over 600,000 people in the United States as an “anti-democratic, anti-freedom” attempt to push “an experimental drug on Americans against their will — threatening them, threatening to deprive them of basic liberties, if they don’t comply.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

