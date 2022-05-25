‘Is This All of Our Faults?’ Ainsely Earhardt Chokes Up Over Uvalde Shooting, Noting ‘As a Country, We’re So Divided’

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt choked up as she spoke of how the massacre in Uvalde, Texas represents America’s bitter political divisions.

Fox & Friends on Wednesday covered the shooting at Robb Elementary School that left at least 19 children and 2 adults dead. Over the course of their coverage, Earhardt ended up pondering the current state of American society.

I’m just sitting here thinking you hear the phrase in church, we all are involved in our churches, that we all put Jesus on the cross. It wasn’t just one group. We were all guilty in that, because he had to die on the cross for our sins. And I think about, is this all of our faults? I mean, as a country, we’re so divided…You hate someone else because they vote a different way than you do?

Earhardt’s voice began to crack with emotion as she launched into a monologue, asking: “What makes these individuals do this to pick up a gun and go in and kill our children? Why do we now have to worry about that?”

She continued:

And you think about what these parents are going through and they’ll never see their kids again, you know? And even if they have three kids, it doesn’t replace the one that they lost. But what about the mom who has one child and she will never be a grandmother because this man went into these schools and did this? What do we need to do to heal as a country and make sure these gunmen like this are stopped before they get to this point? Parents, take your children to church. I don’t know what is going on in these individuals’ hearts but they have a void. They have a hole in their heart, and they are evil and they are unhappy. Help them to get help. And I know it’s not always the parents’ fault because the parents are trying in many cases, and when there’s mental illness involved, sometimes you’re at your wit’s end and there’s not much more you can do. But I don’t know what the solution is. I don’t know how to fix this. But I do know love your neighbor as yourself. That’s what the Bible instructs us to do. It doesn’t say love your neighbor if he or she is a Democrat, or a Republican. And our country has gotten so divided and I just am tired of all of this evil and I don’t know what the solution is but we definitely need to love each other and come back to where we were after 9/11 when we were one country.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com