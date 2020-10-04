A Fox News contributor compared the coronavirus to the flu and argued the Americans “have got to continue to live life” during a segment on the hospitalization of President Donald Trump with the disease.

Fox News host Steve Hilton asked Sara Carter — a pundit whose commentary on the “deep state” once earned her frequent appearances on Hannity, but also got her banned from the news shows at Fox — what she made of media coverage of the White House’s conflicting messaging on the president’s health.

“What a fighter, what a true fighter,” Carter said of Trump, praising him for taking a motorcade out for a spin on Sunday to wave to supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center.

She went on to compare the coronavirus — which has killed more than 200,000 Americans this year and infected more than seven million — to the flu.

This isn’t about being locked down and being afraid. Living life is always about taking risks. We don’t want to over-take those risks. We don’t want to put anyone in danger, of course. But it’s like the flu. And we have seen that even though it’s more powerful, and we know Covid-19 is a problem, and we want to resolve this.

“We have got to continue to live life,” she continued. “I think the president is showing strength and giving the American people strength. And as far as the media is concerned, the media needs to take a step back, start reporting the facts and stop going after the president of the United States.”

“Sometimes the cure is worse than what’s happening right now,” Carter added.

Trump has repeatedly compared the coronavirus to the flu in an effort to downplay the severity of the pandemic, despite admitting in a private conversation with journalist Bob Woodward that it was more deadly.

After Carter’s comments, Hilton stepped in with a comment on her flu comparison.

“On the flu, I I totally get what you’re saying which is, like other diseases and illnesses that we experience, we have to actually find ways to live with it without shutting down our whole economy,” he said. “Obviously it’s a very different disease and we’re learning that all the time in terms of its transmissibility and all the rest of it.”

“We have to fight it and beat it,” Hilton said. “And that’s why I think this is going to be a plus for the president, because he’s now living proof of doing that.”

