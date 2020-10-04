President Donald Trump was spotted in a black SUV Sunday afternoon, waving to supporters as he was driven down the streets near Walter Reed Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his coronavirus symptoms.

He was wearing a face mask and white button down shirt and dark jacket as he waved from the backseat. The Secret Service officers in the vehicle with him were also seen wearing face masks. Traffic had been blocked off for the presidential motorcade to pass.

About fifteen minutes before he was spotted, Trump posted a video on his Twitter feed promising “a little surprise” for his supporters.



Supporters have been gathering outside the hospital since the president was admitted on Friday. The presidential motorcade returned to the hospital after the short car trip and the Secret Service removed the barricades to allow traffic to resume.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond confirmed a few minutes later that Trump did return to Walter Reed and was back in the presidential suite at the hospital.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

