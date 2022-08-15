‘It’s Not Looking Good for Rudy’: Former Assistant FBI Director Predicts ‘Imminent’ Criminal Charges for Giuliani

MSNBC contributor and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi said Rudy Giuliani is in dire legal straits and predicted that criminal charges against him are “imminent.”

The New York Times reported on Monday that Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said prosecutors in Atlanta informed him that his client is the target of an investigation. Giuliani, who was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is expected to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are interested in two phone calls Giuliani placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shortly after the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani reportedly sought Raffensperger’s help in overturning the election results in the state, which Trump lost. Raffensperger rebuffed those attempts, as well as another made personally by Trump in a now infamous phone call.

On Monday’s Deadline: White House, guest host John Heilemann asked Figliuzzi what the Times report means for Giuliani.

“He may be facing a midnight train to Georgia, to quote lyrics from Gladys Knight & the Pips,” Figliuzzi quipped. “Look, he’s jammed up here. Your lawyer being told, ‘Hey, your client’s a target,’ it’s really bad. It means that the grand jury and prosecutors are thinking, ‘Yeah, we’re about to charge you.’ It’s imminent, right? You are under criminal investigation and your name is in the header of the investigation. You’re one of the named subjects and it’s coming, and it’s coming faster than you think.”

Figliuzzi explained it’s a “no-win” situation for Giuliani.

“And look, his options are not good,” he continued. “If he claims attorney-client privilege, right, it’s an admission that Trump told him to do this illegal stuff in Georgia. It’s a no-win for him. And all the D.A. has to say is, ‘Well, ok, that’s very interesting. First, your privilege doesn’t extend to criminality, number one. Number two, we could stay away from what Trump said to you if you think that’s privilege. Let’s just investigate what you did all by yourself with Georgia officials in an attempt to unlawfully overturn the Georgia election.'”

Figliuzzi went on to state that during his grand jury testimony on Wednesday, Giuliani will either invoke the Fifth Amendment or will implicate himself in an illegal scheme.

“He’s going to have to plead the Fifth or incriminate himself,” he said. “It’s not looking good for Rudy right now.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

