Jail Time Imposed After Video of Grizzly Bear ‘Bluff Charging’ Woman Taking Pics at Yellowstone Goes Viral

A judge has imposed a four-day jail sentence following an incident at Yellowstone National Park, when an Illinois woman taking photos of grizzlies was caught on video being “bluff-charged” by one of the bears.

It’s not the bear in hot water, it’s the tourist, who was “dangerously close” to the bears at the time of the incident and failed to distance herself enough after the bear signaled for her to split.

Montana station KTVQ reports that 25-year-old Samantha R. Dehring “pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards” this week, following the story going national.

Dehring has also been banned from the park for a year, and must pay a fine of $1,000, as well as give $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund.

“As the grizzly approached much closer than the football-field-length limit for people to approach bears and wolves in Yellowstone, other visitors backed away and got in their cars, the AP adds. “Dehring stayed put and kept taking photos.”

Although bears are well-known for shitting in the woods, reports indicate that somehow this lady managed not to.

Witnesses said she ignored warnings from others not to remain that close as the grizzlies approached. That’s really, really good advice anyone can learn from. Don’t piss off grizzly bears. If they don’t get you, the law will — enough to give any reasonable person paws.

