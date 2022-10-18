Jake Tapper Agonizes for House Republican Who Lost After Dems Meddled in His Race: ‘Such a Crappy Experience for You’

CNN’s Jake Tapper agonized for Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) Tuesday during an interview in which he discussed his close primary loss to a Trump-backed election denier.

Meijer was one of only a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He lost a close primary race in August. Democrats spent big money to boost John Gibbs.

Gibbs faces Democrat Hillary Scholten in November, and the race is listed between a tossup and leaning Democratic. Meijer defeated Scholten in 2020 by six points.

The soon-to-be former congressman joined CNN Tonight, where he said he believes Democratic plans to boost fringe candidates might “backfire.”

“I think it’s unquestionable that it will backfire in a few of these seats,” Meijer said. “I mean, it’s one thing to look at what they did in the governors’ race in Illinois or Massachusetts, and see that as a way of potentially sidelining a more electable official who could flip what would otherwise be a safe Democratic seat in normal times.”

He described the effort to neutralize moderate Republicans such as himself as “cynical.”

“It gets back to the fundamental cynicism in politics right now, that there’s nothing that won’t go before strict partisan advantage, that everything is a cynical game of inches,” Meijer said.

Meijer cited races across the country in which candidates previously thought to be unviable are suddenly tied with Democrats.

Tapper responded to Meijer’s assessment by expressing empathy for him.

“So I have to say, you know, I admire your service in the military and I think you’ve taken some really brave votes.” Tapper said. “I just wonder, this was such a crappy experience for you. Are you done with politics?”

Meijer didn’t answer directly. Instead, he vowed not to become “disillusioned” with the political process.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com