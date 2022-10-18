Tulsi Gabbard Tells Fox News Democrats ‘Are Against Democracy’ Immediately After Rallying for Election-Denier Kari Lake

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Democrats “are against democracy,” which is why she decided to attend a rally for Kari Lake, who baselessly rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Moreover, Lake has not committed to accepting the results of her own race if she loses.

Lake, who is running for governor of Arizona, has been one of the most vocal election deniers in the country. She has claimed there was “plenty of evidence” of fraud in the election where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, who falsely insists the vote was rigged against him. As a result, scores of GOP candidates across the country have followed his wayward lead by casting doubts on the democratic process.

That includes Lake.

Gabbard, who made a big show of leaving the Democratic Party last week, attended a rally for Lake on Tuesday night. Afterward, she went on The Ingraham Angle to explain she endorsed Lake out of a commitment to democracy.

The former congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate noted that Lake’s opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, is refusing to debate her.

“I think this is really indicative of the national problem that we’re seeing with the current Democratic Party,” Gabbard told Laura Ingraham. “This is the sort of thing that led me to leave the Democrat party.”

She proceeded to decry “woke fanatical ideologues.”

“They’re against free speech,” Gabbard continued. “They are against democracy. They are against freedom of religion. They are against the very principles of this country, our God-given rights enshrined in our Constitution. And meanwhile, they are pushing us further and further towards the brink of nuclear war that threatens the very existence of the American people and the world.”

Gabbard was alluding to the U.S. aiding Ukraine as it tries to fend off a Russian war of aggression. She is steadfastly against doing so.

“There are so many things that we don’t have time to get into in detail here, but ultimately it comes down to people in power who don’t believe in, and who are actively undermining the foundational principles of this country,” she added. “And that is not something I can be aligned with.”

Watch above via Fox News.

