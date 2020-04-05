CNN’s Jake Tapper concluded State of the Union on Sunday by speaking directly to President Donald Trump and demanding answers for the country’s outstanding concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Tapper started by noting how Trump is once again urging the country to go back to normal, even as health officials explain that Covid-19 is still an active problem throughout the country. As such, Tapper outlined several questions Trump must answer if he really wants America to return to normalcy.

“What’s the plan? Is there a plan for widespread testing of every American so as to isolate the virus the way other countries have done? When will there be enough tests for that to happen? How will they be administered? Who will pay for the tests and the results? Who will notify us as to whether we have tested positive or no, and what to do then?”

The CNN host continued by noting how many hospitals have said they’re running low on essential supplies, and that state officials are “literally bidding against each other” in attempts to secure more resources.

“Is there a plan to stop that? What is it?” Tapper asked. “It’s still not clear whether you have fully utilized the Defense Production Act. Have you? Are any companies being compelled by the U.S. Government to make ventilators? When will they be made? When can hospitals get them?”

Tapper concluded by saying many Americans continue to face a dire situation, and “they are less interested in your popularity on Facebook.”

“They’re horrified when you make leering allusions to your history with models while discussing projection models of mass American deaths. Attacking governors and mayors and journalists for asking questions, that might please your fans. It doesn’t save one life. This is not about winning a news cycle on Fox. Please. The American people right now need someone to explain what is going to be done to get us out of this. It’s a moment that requires leadership, it requires honest information, it requires empathy, and it requires a plan. Do you have one?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]