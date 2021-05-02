CNN’s Jake Tapper went on a tear Sunday against “made-up convoluted crap” in the GOP.

Tapper brought up the recent “complete and utter nonsense” about President Joe Biden supposedly trying to cut meat consumption. Even after the claim was roundly debunked, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought it up again, and Tapper slammed him for “pushing the lie about Biden as hamburglar.”

He also called out RNC chair Ronna McDaniel for tweeting that “officials are handing out Kamala Harris’ book to migrants in facilities at the border,” referencing a debunked report from the New York Post.

“The story about the vice president’s book was a lie,” Tapper said. “It was all made up. Guess what? Ronna McDaniel’s tweet is still up. Why? Well, why not. I mean this tweet is still up from the organization that she runs, the Republican National Committee, featuring prevaricating attorney Sidney Powell falsely claiming ‘President Trump won in a landslide.'”

He brought up the latest nonsense about the 2020 election and said, “Look, I’m not talking about opinions. If people want to rail against Biden’s border policies or his $6 trillion worth of proposals or whatever, have at it. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about made-up convoluted crap.”

Tapper also called out stunning recent comments from Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) about vaccines.

“The incentive structure in the Republican party and its media does not punish those who spread bad medical advice or lies. In fact, quite the opposite. Telling the truth as a Republican official can be hazardous to your political health,” Tapper concluded. “It’s my opinion that the United States needs a healthy, thriving, fact-based Republican party. It’s difficult to look at these events, all of them just from the past week, and conclude that we have one.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

