NY Post Straight Up Erases Front Page Story Which Falsely Claimed Harris’ Book is Being Given to Migrant Children at the Border

The New York Post published an inaccurate story last week that claimed Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes are Everywhere was being handed out to migrant children at the border. The link to that story — https://nypost.com/2021/04/23/kamala-harris-isnt-at-the-southern-border-but-migrant-kids-are-getting-her-book/now — just leads directly to the Post’s homepage.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that the post, which appeared on the publication’s front page, is now gone:

The link to the nonsense New York Post story about the Harris book is no longer working; it now just redirects to their home page. (Again, this was their cover story — that flatly asserted Harris’s book was being given out “illegally.”) https://t.co/6BfvJGlYiT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2021

“The link to the nonsense New York Post story about the Harris book is no longer working; it now just redirects to their home page,” he wrote. “(Again, this was their cover story — that flatly asserted Harris’s book was being given out ‘illegally.’)”

Although the article has since been deleted, the story still managed to go viral — peddled by Fox News hosts and members of the GOP.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about Harris’ book during Monday’s briefing, citing the New York Post story, which claimed that unaccompanied migrant children are being given a copy of Harris’ 2019 children’s book in their “welcome kits.” A Post writeup of this exchange at the briefing — https://nypost.com/2021/04/26/psaki-has-no-answers-about-harris-book-being-given-to-child-migrants/ — has also been scrubbed, with the link similarly bouncing to the paper’s homepage.

The Washington Post later released a fact-check, clarifying that Long Beach city officials confirmed the book is not being handed out, but that a single copy of the book was donated during a citywide drive.

Despite the Washington Post’s report, the hosts of Fox & Friends continued to push the false claim — with Steve Doocy even predicting that “a third party, probably an NGO, is buying them, perhaps, unless they were donated, and putting them in.”

Hours after the story was discussed on Fox & Friends, the New York Post quietly deleted its article.

