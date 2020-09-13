CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with Congresswoman Val Demings (D- FL) Sunday and asked her about whether scenes of protesters confronting people in public will just drive some Americans “into Donald Trump’s arms.”

Tapper brought up polling in Florida showing the president leading among likely Latino voters, asking, “Why is Biden doing so poorly with Latino voters in Florida? And what, if anything, can he do to fix this?”

Demings said the Joe Biden campaign has “made it clear that they are taking nothing or no one for granted,” while adding that “we all know that polls are a snapshot in time, and we are not paying much attention to what the polls say.”

Tapper also asked about polling about a majority of voters over 65 in several key states saying that they’re concerned about crime and that Biden hasn’t done more to condemn violent riots.

“I know that Biden has condemned the violence and the rioting and the looting, but apparently it is not breaking though enough,” Tapper said. “Does he need to do more?”

Demings said everyone wants to live in safe neighborhoods and pointed to the statements Biden has made already condemning rioting, saying, “He will continue to communicate that message, as I said earlier, up to election day.”

Tapper then brought up recent incidents of protesters “seen accosting and harassing innocent by standers sitting outdoors at restaurants in Pittsburgh.” He said that while it may represent a minority of protesters overall, he asked, “When you see images like this, are you concerned that some protesters are chasing voters into Donald Trump’s arms?”

“We don’t absolutely know that those are protesters that are associated or a part of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Demings responded. “But the bottom line is, Jake, when we see crimes being committed, our responsibility is to hold law violators accountable.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]