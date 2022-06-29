Jamie Raskin Dismisses ‘Anonymously Sourced Rumors’ of Secret Service Agents Disputing Testimony on Trump’s Tantrum

January 6 Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pushed back on reports that the Secret Service is preparing to contradict Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony about former President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Raskin gave an interview to Morning Joe on Wednesday in which he addressed the many shocking revelations Hutchinson offered about Trump and his inner circle on the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. One of the most colossal details from the hearing was Hutchinson’s account that Trump violently lashed out at his security detail on January 6, tried to grab the steering wheel of a presidential SUV, and demanded to go to the Capitol when the Secret Service refused to take him there.

Co-host Willie Geist noted how reporters have heard that the Secret Service is preparing to address Hutchinson’s claims and dispute her account that Trump violently lunged for the steering wheel inside “The Beast,” as the president’s vehicle is known. This prompted Geist to ask Raskin if the committee has any corroborating evidence for Hutchinson’s account of the episode.

Raskin responded by calling Hutchinson “an entirely credible witness” with “no motivation or interest” in lying about her accord.

“And so, what we have on the other hand, is some anonymously sourced rumors of feelings of particular agents,” Raskin continued. “Look, anyone who wants to testify can come forward and testify under oath about what happened. All we are interested in is the truth. I sort of expected yesterday that, as the young woman telling the truth, that she would come under fire from anonymous sources, but that is Washington for you.”

Raskin went on with a continued defense of Hutchinson’s credibility while arguing there’s no challenge toward the other elements of her explosive testimony about her ex-bosses. The congressman lost his connection to the show, but once he was brought back in, Joe Scarborough asked again if there was corroborating evidence for Hutchinson’s story.

“I have heard nothing that contradicts it,” Raskin answered. “And its consistent with multiple accounts we have of the president being incensed and outraged that armed people were being kept out of the crowd, and also that he was unable to participate in the march Mussolini-style on the way to the Capitol so he could go and presumably seize the presidency.”

Geist concluded the interview by asking Raskin if he’d “welcome” testimony on the matter from agents Robert Engel and Tony Ornato.

“Absolutely,” he answered. “Anybody is welcome to come forward and testify under oath about what they know, and our purpose is to get to the facts and the truth and what we are combating is the Big Lie and a series of lies that flow out of it.”

