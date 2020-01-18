Jeanine Pirro Extols ‘Animal Spirits’ Animating Trump Presidency to Kellyanne Conway

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro took time to praise President Donald Trump’s “animal spirits” near the end of her interview with Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

On Saturday, Pirro and Conway spoke about the Trump administration’s tentative trade deal with China, with Pirro saying no one is talking about it because of impeachment.

“History will not look kindly on the instigators and the investigators of this and will reward those, beginning with President Trump, who actually showed courage and boldness in transforming our economy and our relationship with the world’s second-largest economy China,” Conway said. “The American worker and farmer and rancher manufacture, they’re all going to benefit. From the USMCA and the China trade deal and the booming economy.”

Pirro asked what it meant that Trump was visiting the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland while impeachment was underway.

“He will not be removed from the office and he will be re-elected to the office,” Conway said, going on to praise Trump de-regulating the energy industry.

“One new regulation in, seven regulations out … we are saving billions of dollars,” Conway claimed.

“What is amazing about it is the animal spirits that started almost as soon as the president took over and took office,” Pirro said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

