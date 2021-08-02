CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin explained that Donald Trump might not have committed a crime by leaning on the Justice Department to call the 2020 election fraudulent, but it did shatter presidential norms.

Toobin appeared on New Day to discuss the recent revelations from the notes of former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue. The notes, obtained by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said Trump called former-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and instructed him to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”

Asked on Monday for his assessment, Toobin spoke of how the White House and the Justice Department have procedures in place in order to prevent the exertion of undue influence when individual cases are discussed between the two.

“Those policies are not laws, they are not binding, they are simply norms, rules that all administrations have decided to follow to avoid all sorts of appearances of impropriety,” Toobin said. “So it’s not a crime what Donald Trump did, I think. But, it is wildly inappropriate. And you know, good for these Justice Department officials, political appointees for not following his advice.”

Brianna Keilar followed up by asking Toobin whether this sets the precedent that “it’s okay to try to interfere in an election.” He answered that it follows Trump’s pattern since he frequently broke norms and standards while he was president.

“The problem is that once Trump has done this if other presidents want to do it, it is a precedent that they can follow and say ‘look, you know, I’m in charge of the Justice Department. I can tell them what to do,'” Toobin said. “That’s what happened in Watergate, and that’s what subsequent presidents have tried to avoid.”

The conversation continued with Toobin speaking of how Trump broke these presidential norms in order to advance his lie that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass fraud. The conversation comes after Trump lashed out at the House Oversight Committee while claiming that the Donoghue notes show him trying to protect the election.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com