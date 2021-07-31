Trump Lashes Out at House Oversight, Says Donoghue Note Shows HE Was Protecting Vote from THEM

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has obtained handwritten notes from former acting Deputy AG Richard Donoghue that indicated ex-president Donald Trump was pressuring the DOJ to say the 2020 election was corrupt, it was reported on Friday.

Oversight Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney says the Committee is investigating, and that the notes show that Trump “directly instructed our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency.”

Trump has now released his own relatively brief statement claiming that, actually, the notes prove he was trying to protect the election and they are the ones who were glue.

“The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election,” the statement sent by email on Saturday begins.

“In fact, it is just the opposite,” it continues. “The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote.”

“The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation. Our country has just suffered an incredibly corrupt Presidential Election, and it is time for Congress and others to investigate how such corruption was allowed to take place rather than investigating those that are exposing this massive fraud on the American People.”

As Mediaite summarized yesterday, Donoghue attributed the statement “Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me,” as part of Trump’s instructions to the DOJ.

On Friday the Department also ruled that the ex-president must “comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information.”

This story has been updated to correct typo in Donoghue’s former office.

