White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a condemnation on behalf of the Biden administration for the plot by Iranian intelligence to abduct an Iranian-American journalist living in the United States.

Unsealed documents from federal court have charged 4 Iranian operatives for a conspiracy to kidnap Masih Alinejad, a human rights activist who fled Iran in 2009 and remains a known critic of the nation’s regime. The topic came up as Psaki held a press briefing on Wednesday, and she was asked for the White House’s reaction to the international plot.

Psaki began by saying “We aren’t going to weigh in on the specific allegations” from the indictment. She continued, however, by saying “we categorically condemn Iran’s dangerous and despicable reported plot to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil. We will forcefully defend U.S. citizens and U.S. interests, that includes law enforcement actions…as well as actions the president has taken to defend U.S. forces in the region from Iranian-backed militant groups.”

Psaki also warned that the matter will be folded in with the government’s diplomatic endeavors to restrain Iran’s nuclear program. CBS’ Nancy Cordes asked Psaki to elaborate on how this will impact Iranian nuclear talks, and Psaki answered that “we have never assessed Iran to be a good actor,” but talks will continue.

“We still see in U.S. interest, and in our national interest, to engage in ongoing discussions,” Psaki said. “We will continue to pursue those talks, pursue the diplomatic path forward which we think is in our best interests and continues to be constructive.”

Watch above, via CBS.

