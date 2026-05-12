‘Reality Don’t Sell Papers’: Jon Stewart Trashes Media’s ‘Panic’-Driven Coverage of Hantavirus ‘Non-Pandemic’

Jon Stewart trashed cable news coverage of the hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship as he accused networks of spending the week whipping up the “non-pandemic” to peddle public “panic” over what health experts repeatedly described as a limited public health threat.

During Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show the late-night host framed the media response as a post-Covid cycle of alarm-driven coverage, arguing outlets continued to push fears of another pandemic despite repeated assurances from scientists that hantavirus spreads far less easily than Covid-19.

“I want to make the timeline clear to everybody,” he said. “Sunday, we found out hantavirus had been on a cruise ship. Monday through Thursday, expert upon expert, scientist upon scientist very transparently explained why this illness, while a serious illness, is a low-level public health threat.”

He continued: “Their words went a long way to easing the concerns of a curious public. And Lord knows the news can’t let that happen.”

The comedian proceeded to roll back a clip from ABC News’ Nightline on Friday, with the reporter asking aloud: “Could this become the next pandemic?”

“God damn it!” Stewart said, throwing on a hazmat suit. “They got me again!”

“Did you check out the percussion on that?” he jabbed, mocking the report’s dramatic soundtrack.

Stewart argued the expert take had become secondary to full-throated coverage speculating about a wider catastrophe, lambasting one NewsNation correspondent for repeatedly pressing officials with the same questions about the outbreak’s dangers.

“No matter how many times the question can be asked and answered, it doesn’t f*cking matter for some people,” Stewart said. “Jesus, lady. How badly do you just want to work from home? Just work from home. We’re not all going to die. That’s a good thing.”

“Reality don’t sell papers,” he quipped.

Stewart then mocked the continued and extensive live coverage of passengers leaving the vessel.

“They were treating it like the O.J. chase,” he said, ridiculing drone footage and rolling updates tracking passengers from “a boat to a smaller boat to a tent to a bus.”

“Where will it end? Where will those who are supposedly to walk amongst us end up? Perhaps in a room? If so, what does the room look like? Is it furnished? If it has a bike, will that bike be stationary?” he asked, mockingly, before running a clip from a report from NBC’s 3rd Hour Today that showed exactly that and feigning despair.

The coverage, however, didn’t stop, as Stewart railed: “We are now eight days into this non-pandemic and it’s beginning to affect our Mother’s Day coverage” – cutting to anchors across multiple networks on Sunday shows wishing viewers a “Happy Mother’s Day” only to segue into “pandemic panic” hantavirus coverage.

“‘Happy Mother’s Day! Tell your mom you love her,’” the comedian jibed. “‘But also keep your eyes on her, because you don’t know if she’s got it or not.’”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

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