Fox News host Jesse Watters recounted an interaction with Bernie Sanders’ supporters who supposedly told Watters they appreciate Fox News’ coverage of the Vermont senator.

“I’m coming home the other night – living in apartment building in lower Manhattan – I get on elevator and elevator doors are closing and the last second, an arm goes through. Elevator doors open up and three Bernie Sanders supporters walk into the elevator. And they immediately recognize me,” Watters recounted to Tucker Carlson on Watters’ World Saturday.

They said ‘I don’t agree with anything you say or anything you believe in, But you guys, meaning Fox, are the only ones who have treated Bernie Sanders fairly.’ And I said ‘Yeah he’s getting screwed over like the media tried to screw over Trump.'”

Watters then claimed the Sanders supporters told him the Democratic establishment would “rob” Sanders and they would end up voting for Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’m not for Bernie Sanders, I want to be clear, but they don’t want to debate Bernie Sanders’ ideas or proposals,” Carlson said of establishment Democrats. “When they’re all against you, I think conservatives give you benefit of the doubt because they know what that feels like.”

After Watters played a clip of Trump talking about Sanders and Hillary Clinton, Carlson pointed to Trump saying Sanders appears – to him – to be the candidate Democratic voters like best.

“This is what Democrat voters want, like it or not. And ultimately people kind of get what they want so if I would not be shocked if Bernie were nominee, not at all,” Carlson said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

