Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah roasted President Donald Trump for recently spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories on Twitter and for trusting misinformation pushed by the very questionable Dr. Stella Immanuel, or as Noah called her, “Dr. Demon Sperm.”

The president and his son Don Jr. Trump both shared a video of Immanuel, during which she makes false claims about the coronavirus and pushes the idea that masks do not work. As reported by The Daily Beast, Immanuel is also known for her belief that certain ailments are caused by demon sperm– explaining Noah’s nickname.

Don Jr.’s praise of Immanuel led to a 12-hour suspension, as he was accused of pushing misinformation. Despite the penalty, Immanuel’s video, which both he and the president retweeted, gained millions of views.

“In 14 tweets, Trump undermined Dr. Fauci, dismissed face masks, and boasted about hydroxychloroquine working again. What is he doing? Even Flat Earthers think this guy is out of his mind,” Fallon joked. “Even after the F.D.A. said this drug doesn’t help, Trump won’t give up. He’s like your friend who never stops trying to make you watch the show they’re watching.”

The host then lamented the loss of the president who had recently adopted a “new tone” regarding the coronavirus pandemic — noting that the old Trump is back.

“It’s like ‘Crazy Trump’ was away for a week and then someone said ‘hydroxychloroquine’ three times — ‘Showtime!’” Fallon said, imitating Beetlejuice. “It feels like we’re back to ‘Scary Misinformation Trump.’ I prefer ‘Person, Man, Woman, Camera, TV Trump’ instead. I also liked ‘Point to an Elephant Trump.’ He was fun.”

Noah similarly faulted the president for pushing misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic — focusing on his new fascination with Dr. Immanuel.

“Obviously ordinary Americans should be taking this pandemic more seriously, but in their defense, it’s hard to do that when this is the guy who’s setting the tone from the top,” Noah said before playing a news clip describing Trump’s Twitter spree featuring a video of Immanuel.

“Sex is a spiritual transaction,” Immanuel said in the clip Noah played. “So when you’re doing it by yourself, demons come and join you.”

“But, yes, despite having the world’s top doctors at his disposal, Trump has decided instead to trust a doctor who believes that people get sick because they masturbate and that vaccines are made from alien DNA,” said Noah, later referring to her as “Dr. Demon Sperm.”

Noah then urged his viewers not to take Immanuel as proof that all doctors from Africa are crazy — pointing out that American’s would not want to be judged by just one of their presidents.

