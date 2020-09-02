Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden doubled back to spar with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during a press conference Wednesday, despite acknowledging that he “always ask[s] a hostile question.”

Biden was leaving the press conference after taking questions from several reporters when he noticed Doocy’s raised hand. “I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead,” said the former vice president.

Doocy asked Biden why he held campaign rallies in March if he claimed he had warned President Donald Trump of the pandemic in January.

“I said you got to take this seriously. You’ve got to insist that we have access to Wuhan. Insist we have access to China to find out for ourselves,” Biden explained. “We had 44 people from the CDC there. You cannot continue to talk about the president of China saying he’s done a marvelous job, he’s doing a great job.”

He added that he was the first person to call for the Defense Production Act back in March, noting that he was worried about the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals at the time.

“We actually had a conversation. I can’t remember when it was, I think it was March, maybe it was April. In that range. He said if Biden wants to help, I want to talk to him. So I talked to him,” he added. “I laid out what I thought should be done to be able to reopen safely and the things we should do and he was very polite, he listened and said he’d think about it and that was the end of it.”

He explained that once scientists discovered how easily the coronavirus could spread, his team decided to stop holding large campaign rallies.

Watch above, via CNN.

