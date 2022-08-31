Joe Buck And Troy Aikman Throw Shade at ‘Mom-and-Pop’ Fox Sports, Praise ESPN as ‘First Class’

Joe Buck And Troy Aikman are getting candid about their move from Fox Sports to ESPN during a new interview ahead of the start of the 2022 football season.

The pair were guests on The Adam Schefter Podcast — where they discussed their careers and longstanding friendship.

At one point, the conversation turned to their big move to ESPN after spending 20 years together working at Fox. Schefter asked about what the two believe to be the biggest difference between the two networks.

Buck replied, “You know, it’s a new producer, new director, new sound guy in the booth, new sound guy in the truck. So many more helpful research weapons that we have that we didn’t have before. I don’t wanna speak for Troy, but I have been blown away with the amount of support — support staff and the notes that they provide. It’s just more than he and I have ever had.”

“And so they’re cutting down in some ways and in one way — and on one hand, it’s kind of overwhelming on the other. It cuts down that part of the prep, and then you can kind of just concentrate on the broadcast, but yeah, it’s gonna be different for us because we’re listening to different voices. We’re relying on new people, but as far as the viewer at home, I think it’ll be the ESPN wrapping paper around Troy and Joe and what we’ve done together for 20 years,” he continued.

“So, it’s the best of both worlds. And I, for one, I mean, I’m tired of sitting around. I can’t wait to go get in that booth and get to work,” Buck added.

Aikman added his perspective to the conversation, praising ESPN as “first class.”

“It’s been awesome. I know we’re still in the honeymoon phase, but everything that we’ve encountered at ESPN has been first class. I mean, it’s just been great. In a lot of ways, I guess FOX is more of a mom-and-pop type operation. So there’s a lot more layers if you will at ESPN, but the people take a lot of pride as you know, in the work that they do, very buttoned up very professional,” Aikman said.

Aikam also praised the resources ESPN has been able to provide the duo, saying, “there’s a lot coming at us. A lot of what we did really on our own, ESPN has handled, you know, so I’m amazed.”

Listen above via The Adam Schefter Podcast.

