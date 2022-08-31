Eric Swalwell Warns ‘Bloodshed Is Coming’ After Revealing Death Threat: ‘The Architects Are Trump & McCarthy’

According to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), “bloodshed is coming” and the architects of this “violent time” are former President Donald Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Swalwell took to Twitter this week to share a rambling, near-nonsensical death threat his office received from a man claiming he was going to arrive with a rifle and kill the Democratic congressman.

“A staffer of mine—who’s 1 month into her job—received a call from a man saying he’s coming to our office w/ an assault rifle to kill me,” Swalwell tweeted. “I hesitate to share this but how else do I tell you we are in violent times, & the architects are Trump & McCarthy. Bloodshed is coming.”

He followed up the tweet with a statement from the staffer describing the phone call. According to the statement, the unidentified man said he wanted to talk to Swalwell and went on a “rant regarding gay issues,” claiming to be gay himself in a rather bizarre and vulgar manner.

“Used the f slur several times. Mentioned he has guns and wants to “Fuck him up,'” the note reads. “Also made a statement that he will come to the office, or to wherever he is to hurt him. He will bring guns (AR-15s) to the office to kill him and fuck him up.”

The man reportedly called a second time and launched into another rant where he continued using homophobic language and threatening the congressman.

Swalwell has made threats against him public before. In June, he released a call from someone threatening his children and pushed the blame on the rhetoric of another Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Have a LISTEN 🔊 Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com