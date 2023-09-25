Joe Scarborough dismissed the pessimism surrounding Joe Biden as he took on the new polling for how the president fares against former President Donald Trump.

Morning Joe started the week off by looking at NBC’s new polling that shows Trump and Biden in a dead heat at 46 percent. They also addressed the new Washington Post-ABC News poll, which has generated plenty of buzz for showing Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden.

The Post has admitted that this could be an outlier, given how the size of their Trump-Biden gap is an anomaly compared to other polls.

Scarborough took on the Washington Post/ABC poll by reading from Mark Halperin’s newsletter, which heard from a commentator who scoffed at those who’ve underestimated Biden in the past, only to be proven wrong. The Morning Joe host wholeheartedly agreed, recalling several past instances where Biden surpassed the glum expectations others had for him.

“Biden isn’t going to lose by nine points,” he said. “There’s a close race, and there are warning signs there. I will say, though, I’m a little tired of it. I’m a little tired of three years of hearing about how Joe Biden is going to get crushed. He’s going to get crushed in 2020. He and the Democrats are going to get crushed in 2022. There’s going to be a red wave. There’s no way he can pass bipartisan legislation. He passes more than anybody this century. It just keeps going on and on.”

As Michael Beschloss joined the conversation, Scarborough redoubled his argument by emphasizing that Biden is “always underestimated.”

“His entire life mocked and ridiculed, and the guy somehow keeps winning,” Scarborough said. “I saw [the poll], and I literally started laughing out loud, put it down, and went out and had my Sunday morning walk. Because it’s a joke.”

