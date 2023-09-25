Trump Directs House GOP to Shut Down Government ‘UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING’ from ‘Fascists and Thugs’ Democrats

Former President Donald Trump called for Congressional Republicans to shut down the federal government “UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING” in a social media post late Sunday evening.

Trump is, of course, the leader of the Republican party and enjoys a significant lead over Republican rivals vying for the nomination in 2024. His previous threats to “primary” Republican members of Congress proved to effectively rally his own party members in support of his political efforts. However, it’s unclear if he still enjoys the same powerful sway as he did five years ago.

Nonetheless, Trump blasted President Joe Biden for what he calls “systematically” destroying the country with the help of “Radical Left Marxists, Fascists and Thugs – THE DEMOCRATS.” He then directed members of the House GOP, “UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of “Justice,” and End Election Interference – WE MUST HAVE HONEST ELECTIONS. It’s time Republicans learned how to fight!”

Trump wrote:

The Republicans lost big on Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be BLAMED for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong!!! Whoever is President will be blamed, in this case, Crooked (as Hell!) Joe Biden! Our Country is being systematically destroyed by the Radical Left Marxists, Fascists and Thugs – THE DEMOCRATS. UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of “Justice,” and End Election Interference – WE MUST HAVE HONEST ELECTIONS. It’s time Republicans learned how to fight! Are you listening Mitch McConnell, the weakest, dumbest, and most conflicted “Leader” in U.S. Senate history? HE’S ALREADY GIVEN THE DEMOCRATS EVERYTHING, THEY CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LUCKY THEY GOT. WE NEED NEW, & REAL, REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE, NOT A CLONE OF MITCH, & WE NEED IT NOW!!!

The following week will surely be filled with news reports of fighting within the House Republican caucus and their ability to get on the same page to keep the government open or not.

