The shocking new ABC/Washington News poll showing President Joe Biden trailing former President Donald Trump by a whopping 10 points dominated discussion on This Week Sunday.

Host Martha Raddatz kicked off a panel segment midway through the show with some blunt analysis.

“Whatever caveats, whether that is an outlier, that’s a tough one to spin,” Raddatz said.

But that didn’t stop former DNC chair Donna Brazile from trying.

“It’s a tough one to spin, Martha,” Brazile conceded. “But I don’t believe Democrats should be sitting in a panic room.”

Brazile went on to argue that Democrats should “get back to the kitchen table” and start talking to people. Raddatz, though, pushed back.

“The message may be out there, but they’re not feeling it,” Raddatz said.

“There’s more than enough time to turn all of this bad weather around and go out there and make your case to the American people,” Brazile replied.

Raddatz later turned the discussion to President Biden’s age.

“Obviously, he can’t do anything about that,” Raddatz said. “But he does keep saying, just look at me and people look at him.”

“And this poll is the result of what they see,” said Alex Burns, Politico’s head of news. “That when you when you have an unfixable issue like that. Right. You cannot make the president younger. You can change his appearance on the margins, but not by a lot.”

Burns added, “Maybe [Democrats are] right to be relatively confident that they can take on Donald Trump. But when you have a summer of Biden on mixed messaging and the result at the end of that is the numbers that you see in this poll, that should be pretty alarming for Democrats.”

Watch above, via ABC.

