Joe Scarborough Rips CNN’s ‘Disgraceful’ Trump Town Hall — Literally Compares it to January 6th Riot

Joe Scarborough seemed shocked by the behavior of former President Donald Trump and his supporters during CNN’s Town Hall, Wednesday night, calling it as “chilling” as January 6th.

“No surprises,” Scarborough opened, “and yet it was just it was a disgraceful performance.”

“I’m constantly telling people not to catastrophize over Trump that he’s actually going to lose because he keeps drilling down deeper and deeper into his base, he said before using his own “catastrophizing language.”

“It was disgraceful on every level,” he added before warning how “It showed I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous for democracy because we passed that a long time ago — but it showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years.”

He then listed the specifics of what he saw that appalled him:

The most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridicule the woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted. Those Americans, their last night turned that into a punchline, laughed and dismissed. Cops getting the shit kicked out of them. On January the sixth. Beaten up over and over again, calling a cop a thug who actually was trying to stop people from the House floor from being killed. I could go. I just could go on and on, basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin.

“You can go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night,” the Morning Joe continued. “This this virus of lies that’s been loosened on the American people.”

“But what we saw tonight was it was a propagandist, and it was a propaganda spewing lies repeatedly, over and over and over and over and over again, and an audience, an American audience lapping it up. This isn’t Putin’s Russia. This is Trump’s slice of America,” he concluded. “And what I saw last night, at least, was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since January 6th.”

CNN has received criticism from liberals and even its own media reporter, Oliver Darcy, who reported in his Reliable Sources newsletter that the network, and CEO Chris Licht, are “facing fury” over the event.

Watch above via MSNBC.

