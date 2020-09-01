Joe Scarborough said that if anyone else used President Donald Trump’s curious analogy about police officers who “choke,” they would almost certainly be fired from their job.

Morning Joe discussed Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, and they began by focusing on how Trump compared the police shooting and killing of African American suspects to people who miss a 3-foot putt in a golf game. Scarborough slammed Trump over the “racist tropes” of his interview, but he also joined the mockery for the president’s claim that Joe Biden is being controlled by a plane full of black-uniformed people “in the dark shadows.”

“It sounds like bad guys from Avenger movies,” Scarborough exclaimed. “It is so unmoored. It is so out of right field. It is straight from the pages of QAnon…That man on that interview was completely unhinged.”

As the panel discussed the racial element of Trump’s comments and Ingraham’s frequent attempts to save him from his own words, Scarborough eventually got back in and remarked that people on TV have seen their careers collapse for saying “far less” than what the president said.

I guarantee you, if anybody on television compared the killing of a black man seven times to missing a 3-foot putt, they’d lose their job by the end of the day. If a governor said that, if a university president said that, if you had a CEO sayin ‘oh boy, that low income housing in suburbs, white women are going to be in trouble and crime is going to go up,’ they would lose their job…But Donald Trump is still president of the United States.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]