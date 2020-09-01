President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Monday in an interview with Laura Ingraham and, among other things, said that Joe Biden isn’t going to calm down current civil unrest if he gets elected. But it was his conspiracy theory that the former Vice President was being controlled by “men in dark shadows,” that elicited the most significant reaction on Twitter.

After Trump noted, “I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything,” Ingraham asked, “Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings?” Ingraham asked. “Is it former Obama officials?”

“People you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,” Trump responded. After Ingraham noted, “that sounds like a conspiracy theory,” Trump explained, “They’re people you haven’t heard of. They’re people that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets.”

Trump also claimed that there was someone who recently got on a plane “from a certain city” this weekend, and the flight was “almost completely loaded with dogs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that.” When Ingraham asked what he’s talking about, Trump said, “I will tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now.”

There is no evidence of Trump’s claim, but that didn’t keep this portion of the video from being shared widely, and not in a way that his supporters would love. There was no shortage of mockery and ridicule on Twitter. For example:

All of you idiots making fun of Donald and ignoring the VERY CLEAR information he’s trying to convey — people in the dark shadows who are getting on planes in black uniforms and flying to cities. Shadow People Dressed In Black On Airplanes. WAKE UP. https://t.co/ZhW5hX2HRV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 1, 2020

Is this dude ok? https://t.co/pq9vKRJHe8 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 1, 2020

Let me get this straight. @realDonaldTrump says "people in dark shadows" control #JoeBiden, who literally was the most accessible US Senator riding Amtrak from Delaware to Washington for 35 years before he became VP. https://t.co/kPaz4jYtas — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) September 1, 2020

So these 'string-pullers', just to clarify. They live in the dark shadows, on the streets. And we never ever see them. But they also ALL HOP ON A FLIGHT TOGETHER dressed as "thugs" with dark uniforms carrying "gear"? What 1970s movie has he been watching? — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) September 1, 2020

Good of the president to give Dark Shadows a shoutout. pic.twitter.com/K6XO9Rct26 — changeist (@changeist) September 1, 2020

“Biden is being controlled by the people in the dark shadows.”

Donald Trump Seriously, the Trump platform is weak AF. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) September 1, 2020

This!!! Rupert Murdoch is the evil thug in the dark shadows Trump alludes to. Rupert Murdoch (and the Murdoch coven) is a cancer on humanity. https://t.co/PT1o1AZcqP — Jamie Jackson (@JamieJNYC) September 1, 2020

Oh my. “Dark shadows” and “people wearing black uniforms.” How much is it worth to you that this unwell man is not president? $1? $10? $100? Step up and save America from this lunatic. Elect @JoeBiden at: https://t.co/8cqOQN2Ny3 https://t.co/JhW4LjK0kF — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 1, 2020

No, I— I mean this is barshit stuff. Like actual, real, total batshit, crazy insane, lunatic shit that should terrify the soul out of everyone, because this is TRUE “people in the dark shadows” insane, utter terror.pic.twitter.com/kLbCItjueK — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) September 1, 2020

