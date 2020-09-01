comScore

Trump’s Conspiracy That Biden Is ‘Controlled by Men in Dark Shadows’ Brutally Mocked on Twitter: ‘Is This Dude OK?’

By Mediaite StaffSep 1st, 2020, 7:06 am

President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Monday in an interview with Laura Ingraham and, among other things, said that Joe Biden isn’t going to calm down current civil unrest if he gets elected. But it was his conspiracy theory that the former Vice President was being controlled by “men in dark shadows,” that elicited the most significant reaction on Twitter.

After Trump noted, “I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything,” Ingraham asked, “Who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings?” Ingraham asked. “Is it former Obama officials?”

“People you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,” Trump responded. After Ingraham noted, “that sounds like a conspiracy theory,” Trump explained, “They’re people you haven’t heard of. They’re people that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets.”

Trump also claimed that there was someone who recently got on a plane “from a certain city” this weekend, and the flight was “almost completely loaded with dogs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that.” When Ingraham asked what he’s talking about, Trump said, “I will tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now.”

There is no evidence of Trump’s claim, but that didn’t keep this portion of the video from being shared widely, and not in a way that his supporters would love. There was no shortage of mockery and ridicule on Twitter. For example:

 

 

