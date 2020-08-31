Fox News’ Laura Ingraham quickly jumped in during her interview with President Donald Trump in an attempt to head off a highly inappropriate analogy, where he compared police officers who “choke” by shooting Jacob Blake in the back or kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he dies to missing a three-foot golf putt.

During the Fox host’s hour-long interview, Ingraham turned to the nationwide protests and unrest that has followed Floyd’s death and Blake’s recent shooting. But she framed her question around the dangers that police face, claiming that she thought it was more dangerous to be a cop now than it has been in “a long time.”

“It’s more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think than it has been a long time?” Ingraham said.

“The police are under siege,” Trump then claimed. “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a joker — they choke.”

“You mean, they, they panic,” Ingraham helpfully clarified.

“Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, ‘Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?'” Trump then said, alluding to Blake, who was shot seven times in the back at point blank range by a Kenosha police offer.

“You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt…”

“You’re not comparing it to golf,” Ingraham quickly jumped in, as Trump actually did compare police shootings and killings to missing a gimme putt. “Because of course that’s what the media would say…people make, people panic,” she then added, steering Trump away from the golf analogy while nodding her head.

“I’m saying people choke,” Trump insisted, without disavowing his comparison. “And people are bad people. You have both. If you have some bad people and they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead. People choke under those circumstances and they make a bad decision. I’ve seen bad decisions of people that, it looked bad, but probably it was a choke. But you also have bad police, but you also, the vast, not only the vast majority, but thousands and thousands of great acts, and you make the evening news for weeks.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

