CNN’s John Berman tore into Republicans for remaining subservient to President Donald Trump as he continues his attempts to derail the country in the aftermath of the 2020 Election.

On New Day, Berman led the show on Wednesday by announcing “breaking overnight, American democracy.”

“Actually, it didn’t break, but it wasn’t for lack of trying from President Trump,” Berman continued. “A dizzying 12-hour period where the president assaulted dedicated civil servants while simultaneously trying to undermine the outcome of an election.”

Berman elaborated by first pointing to Trump’s firing of Chris Krebs. Krebs was the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for the DHS. He debunked several of the voter fraud conspiracy theories the president has been pushing ever since he lost re-election.

Next, Berman noted how Republican election officials in Michigan initially refused to certify Joe Biden’s victory in Wayne County but later certified the vote after facing major public blowback. Berman was especially incensed that Trump and his allies “bragged” about this at first despite losing the state to Biden by over 140,000 votes.

“So as we wake up, hearing democracy creaking under the strain of these attacks, the question is not just how far will the president go? We know the answer to that; there’s no limit,” Berman said. “The real question is how far will Republicans let him go? There’s been this idea that their acquiescence is all performance art, a game, walking around like Russell Crowe in Gladiator shouting, ‘are you not entertained?!’ This morning, the answer to that at least is no.”

Watch above, via CNN.

