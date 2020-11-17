comScore

Trump Attacks, Fires Top DHS Official Who Publicly Debunked Election Conspiracy Theories

By Josh FeldmanNov 17th, 2020, 7:25 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has fired a top DHS official who publicly made a point of debunking some of the baseless, ridiculous conspiracy theories surrounding the election.

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, recently set up a “Rumor Control” website that pushed back against a number of conspiracies about the election, very notably including ones the president himself has made.

Earlier Tuesday, Krebs touted a statement from 59 election security experts that said there was no credible evidence of computer fraud in the election.

Politico recently reported that Krebs fully expected to be fired.

And now the president is attacking Krebs, claiming he was wrong, pushing some of those same baseless claims Krebs debunked yet again, and straight-up firing him:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: