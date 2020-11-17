President Donald Trump has fired a top DHS official who publicly made a point of debunking some of the baseless, ridiculous conspiracy theories surrounding the election.

Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, recently set up a “Rumor Control” website that pushed back against a number of conspiracies about the election, very notably including ones the president himself has made.

Earlier Tuesday, Krebs touted a statement from 59 election security experts that said there was no credible evidence of computer fraud in the election.

Politico recently reported that Krebs fully expected to be fired.

And now the president is attacking Krebs, claiming he was wrong, pushing some of those same baseless claims Krebs debunked yet again, and straight-up firing him:

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]