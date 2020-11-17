President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to praise the Michigan Republican officials in Wayne County who refused to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

Earlier in the night, news broke that the Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted 2-2, along party lines, on certification of the election results. The two Republicans on the board voted against it, setting off outrage and denunciations from other Michigan officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Around the time of the president’s tweet, they actually followed up with a unanimous vote to certify the vote, but calling on the secretary of state to conduct an audit addressing some clerical errors.

Trump tweeted, “Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!”

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

He even declared that Michigan should be flipped to him. Trump has falsely claimed in recent days that he really won Michigan.

Flip Michigan back to TRUMP. Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems! https://t.co/RHhuoSMICg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

