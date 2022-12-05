John Bolton Threatens 2024 Presidential Run to Stop Trump: ‘I’m Prepared to Get in the Race’

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton said he is prepared to run for president as a Republican to stop his former boss from tearing up the Constitution.

On his social media platform Saturday, Trump called for a series of extreme measures to install himself as president – including the “termination” of the country’s Constitution.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump wrote. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump has since made an effort to walk back the statement.

On NBC’s Meet the Press Now Monday, Bolton told network host Kristen Welker he might feel required by duty to jump into the GOP primary in order to stop Trump’s second reelection bid.

“I think to be a presidential candidate you can’t simply say I support the Constitution, you have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it,” Bolton said. “We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American.”

Welker was visibly taken back by Bolton’s declaration. She asked him, “What does your timeline look like? What would cause you to cross into saying what you’re saying now and actually being a declared candidate for president?”

Bolton said all prospective GOP candidates are aware of what Trump has said and he expressed a fear none might have the fortitude to publicly disavow the former president. He concluded if he does not soon see people being floated as Trump’s challengers begin to do that, he will announce a bid.

Bolton did not offer a definitive timeline.

“I’m prepared to get in the race,” he said.

Watch above, via NBC Now.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com