‘DISINFORMATION & LIES!’ Trump Tries to Walk Back Call to Terminate Constitution By Lashing Out at Media For Reporting His Comments

If you happened to catch a Truth Social post from Donald Trump over the weekend calling for the termination of the Constitution, the former president would like you to know that you’ve been exposed to lies from the “fake news media.”

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to rage at the media’s coverage of his recent call for the “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump posted on Monday:

The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!

Trump also once again called for the 2020 presidential election to be “redone.”

“There should be no time limit for change,” Trump called. The Republican has already announced he is running in 2024.

The former president’s original post was in reaction to revelations about Twitter’s handing of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Trump once again claimed he was the victim of “election fraud.”

Trump wrote:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

