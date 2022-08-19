John King Gets Emotional Discussing His and Dana Bash’s Son Insisting on Wearing a Star of David

CNN anchor John King got emotional discussing his and fellow anchor Dana Bash’s son insisting on wearing a Star of David in response to anti-Semitism.

In an essay published on CNN’s website on Friday, Bash recalled her son wanting to be like his peers in expressing pride in one’s religion. In his case, the Star of David even amid the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.

During CNN’s Inside Politics With John King on Friday, King, to whom Bash was married and shares a son, mentioned the essay and said, “You’re going to be seeing me getting a little choked up here, this is what happens. But we are lucky to have an amazing young son who taught you a lot.”

Bash recalled:

He asked for a Star of David last December and I kind of blew him off because I didn’t know if he really meant it. And I was not sure if I wanted him to be wearing a Jewish star around his neck, and I was ashamed to even think that. But it’s because I know what you know, what adults know, which is … the numbers are going up. I knew about the attacks on synagogues and the kind of prejudice that’s out there. But he said, “No, I want to show my identity and my friends at school wear their crosses, and they’re proud of it. I’m proud of mine too.”

“I’m proud of it,” King said moments later. “I’m proud of it. He’s a great kid.”

Bash’s special report, “Rising Hate: Antisemitism In America,” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

Watch above, via CNN.

