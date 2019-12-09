Jonathan Turley, one of the legal experts from last week’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, was with the CBS News team today analyzing today’s hearing.

Turley, you may recall, was arguing against impeachment and the speed at which the process has gone thus far.

During a discussion on CBS today, he reiterated some of his complaints and Norah O’Donnell noted the “unfair” criticism he’s gotten on Twitter.

“I know you received a lot of threats after what you did last week,” O’Donnell said.

“And my wife and dog,” Turley added.

(During the hearing last week, he said at one point, “I get it. You’re mad. The President is mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad, and Luna’s a Goldendoodle, they don’t get mad.”

Today Turley remarked, “Who would shoot a Goldendoodle? Maybe a Shih Tzu, but not a Goldendoodle. I don’t understand where the anger comes from. Although as an academic, the thought that you could talk about James Madison and that would be fighting words is something I haven’t seen outside of a law school.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

