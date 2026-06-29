Fox’s Jonathan Turley Argues Supreme Court Just Handed Down a ‘Significant Loss for Republicans’ on Voting

Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley weighed in Monday on the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling to allow for states to continue to count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, which he called a “significant loss for Republicans” on the issue.

After being introduced by anchor Dana Perino, Turley offered his take.

“I think this is a significant loss for Republicans who have wanted to try to rein in the way that we do our elections. California, of course, is the nightmare where you can go for weeks without a decision,” Turley began referencing one of President Donald Trump’s latest rhetorical focal points when it comes to mail-in ballots. Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices to form the majority, with Barrett writing the opinion and Justice Samuel Alito writing the dissent in the case.

“And just as Alito really lashes out and says this undermines the integrity of the process, the faith in the process of voters — and that is a sentiment that is shared by many — what the court is saying is that you can’t use this federal law to achieve that purpose, that there is room at the elbows here for states like Mississippi to count ballots that had been postmarked before Election Day,” Turley continued, adding:

That means that it shifts attention back to Congress, and also to the state legislators, to determine whether, politically, they want to go forward and say, “We need to clean this process up. We need to bring back a certain degree of certainty and clarity that doesn’t allow this open-ended process we see in California.”

Anchor Bill Hemmer jumped in and broke the news on two more decisions being handed down. “Okay, so we are now seeing — Professor, you are Johnny-on-the-spot right now, okay? — because we’re going to do this live, as we say. Two more decisions have just been handed down: one with regard to Lisa Cook, Federal Reserve Governor — that’s Trump v. Cook — and another decision handed down in Trump v. Slaughter, it appears, based on some of the alerts that are crossing on the wires right now,” reported Hemmer.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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