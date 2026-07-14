Fox News’s Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones and Fox News Media contributor Jonathan Turley had plenty of praise for President Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche, Tuesday.

Blanche, who will sit down for his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing tomorrow, “is an excellent trial lawyer,” Jones said.

“And if you’re a lawyer and you value free speech, and you value the rights of your clients out there and freedom, then you should confirm him,” Jones added.

The question of Blanche’s confirmation will not be largely impacted by the death of Senator Lindsey Graham this week, though the late Senator was considered a strong supporter. Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, was sworn in to his role on Tuesday.

“I knew the Senator well. We worked together for almost 30 years, and what we lost is someone who was able to pierce through a lot of the noise and nonsense on the Hill. We really need him. Not just his vote, but his clarity of thought, and I’m worried we won’t have that,” Turley said.

He added, “We have to see how many of these Republican senators are going to carry through. There’s been suggestions that some of them might vote against Todd. I have to emphasize … I think Tom Blanche is one of the most skillful lawyers in the United States. He has an outstanding career, so you can’t oppose him on the merits. I mean, this guy is really quite remarkable in his skills.”

Even with a Republican majority in the Senate, Blanche’s confirmation will be achieved with a slim majority should he get it. He’s raised doubts on both sides of the aisle. Democrats are expected to ask Blanche about what’s been perceived as politically motivated retribution against Trump detractors, as well as how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the Epstein files during Blanche’s tenure.

Republicans have questioned a settlement Trump reached with the IRS that ultimately provided financial backing for a Justice Department fund that pays victims of “weaponization” of the government.

Blanche also opted to personally interview Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a move that was considered unethical by several legal commentators since he previously worked as Trump’s lawyer.

Blanche previously served as Deputy Attorney General and led the quest for indictments against both New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Those cases were ultimately dismissed, though the Justice Department has filed an appeal.

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