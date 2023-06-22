‘Joseph Goebbels, That’s Ridiculous’: Newsmax Panel on Russian Interference Gets Heated

A panel on Newsmax’s The Right Squad got heated on Wednesday, with host Chris Plante accusing Democratic analyst Jason Nichols of spreading a “Joseph Goebbels lie” about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During a discussion about the Mueller investigation into whether former President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election — and the subsequent Durham investigation into the origins of the Mueller investigation — Nichols noted, “One of the things in the report, the Durham Report, was that a preliminary inquiry was justified. It was just the full investigation was not.”

He continued, “And as far as what Hillary Clinton said… she said that the Russians interfered in our elections. That’s a fact. People know that, and even Chris Plante has admitted that Russia has been interfering and that they interfered in our elections.”

Plante shot back, “Don’t misrepresent what I said. The Russians have been interfering in our elections for generations, for decades. They’re commies and Putin is a commie.”

Nichols responded, “And they wanted Donald Trump to win,” which prompted Plante to remark, “That’s the big lie. That’s the Joseph Goebbels lie,” in reference to the Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.

“Joseph Goebbels, that’s ridiculous. Absurd,” reacted Nichols, visibly irritated.

President Joe Biden has previously compared Trump and other Republicans to Goebbels for claiming that the 2020 election was rigged.

“They’re part of the big lie. The big lie,” he said in January 2021. “Goebbels and the great lie. You keep repeating the lie.”

Trump was also compared to Goebbels in 2020 by MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter, who said, “It’s one thing to lie in tweets and, you know, people are absorbing them at different times, and it goes through the news cycle. But when you’re doing it repeatedly in realtime, and part of it is Goebbels, the Big Lie.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

