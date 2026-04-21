Dem Senator Clarifies Post Was ‘Sarcasm’ After MAGA Influencers Accuse Him of Rooting for Iran
MAGA influencers and GOP senators pounced on Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) this week after the Democrat posted the word “awesome” in reply to a tweet about Iranian vessels evading the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.
While Murphy’s tweet clearly appeared to be a sarcastic jab at what appeared to be a failure of the U.S. blockade, many of his critics quickly accused him of rooting for Iran. Murphy commented on Tuesday morning to make clear his tweet was sarcastic.
“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome’. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm,’” wrote Murphy, who is one of the U.S. Senate’s more prolific social media posters.
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) later added, “I love how everyone is pretending to be outraged about @ChrisMurphyCT clearly sarcastic tweet, and ignoring the fact that Iranian ships are blowing past the US “blockade.” It really is a masterclass in distraction. Seriously.” Murphy replied to Kinzinger’s tweet, “correct (no sarcasm).”
The Senate Republican Conference replied to Murphy’s tweet, writing, “Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans. But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark.”
Trump’s War Room account added, “This is what late stage TDS looks like: Cheering on Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy.”
Below are some more posts attacking Murphy’s tweet:
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