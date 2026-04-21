Dem Senator Clarifies Post Was ‘Sarcasm’ After MAGA Influencers Accuse Him of Rooting for Iran

MAGA influencers and GOP senators pounced on Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) this week after the Democrat posted the word “awesome” in reply to a tweet about Iranian vessels evading the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.

While Murphy’s tweet clearly appeared to be a sarcastic jab at what appeared to be a failure of the U.S. blockade, many of his critics quickly accused him of rooting for Iran. Murphy commented on Tuesday morning to make clear his tweet was sarcastic.

“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome’. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm,’” wrote Murphy, who is one of the U.S. Senate’s more prolific social media posters.

Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) later added, “I love how everyone is pretending to be outraged about @ChrisMurphyCT clearly sarcastic tweet, and ignoring the fact that Iranian ships are blowing past the US “blockade.” It really is a masterclass in distraction. Seriously.” Murphy replied to Kinzinger’s tweet, “correct (no sarcasm).”

The Senate Republican Conference replied to Murphy’s tweet, writing, “Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans. But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark.”

Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans. But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark. https://t.co/pKnQt5Onxs — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) April 21, 2026

Trump’s War Room account added, “This is what late stage TDS looks like: Cheering on Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy.”

This is what late stage TDS looks like: Cheering on Iran to defeat the U.S. Navy. https://t.co/lhM30KMJcD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 21, 2026

Below are some more posts attacking Murphy’s tweet:

THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK! https://t.co/k2SEV3mmh8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2026

I root for the US over Iran. Disturbing to see that Democrats don’t. https://t.co/vFoTQ5e41d — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 21, 2026

Delete your oath https://t.co/JDgYjCLX6i — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 21, 2026

Prediction – at first, we won’t see anything from this in the NYT, WaPo CNN, etc. Then, when they can’t ignore it, they’ll explain why it’s actually a good thing. https://t.co/pJgUqvWbWq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 21, 2026

WTF is wrong with you? https://t.co/zHwVQ3MXee — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 21, 2026

A Democrat Senator is now publicly rooting for Iran. Did ActBlue start accepting donations from the regime’s oil revenue? https://t.co/e7UNoKqBG2 — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) April 21, 2026

Democrats rooting for Iran https://t.co/n9UpaG5dph — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 21, 2026

A Democrat senator is actively rooting for Iran. https://t.co/GhAFKAkoGQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 21, 2026

This U.S. senator is publicly cheering for America’s enemy during war. The Senate should vote to censure him. https://t.co/brGX8Ueip6 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 21, 2026

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