‘Dude, Just Take the L!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Has Never Recovered From Liberation Day Tariffs

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten urged President Donald Trump to “just take the L” on tariffs as he revealed that the president’s net approval rating has not recovered since his 2025 ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs were signed into being.

The rundown came just an hour after Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday for a ranging interview in which he railed against the Supreme Court’s February ruling that his emergency tariffs regime was illegal.

During the phone call the president called the ruling “little setback” and vowed his administration would bring in “bigger numbers” by implementing the tariffs a “different way.”

Kicking off his segment on CNN, however, Enten rolled back the clip before he called on Trump to abandon his push for tariffs, linking the policy directly to the president’s “389-day” net approval polling slide.

“Dude, just take the L, man, just take the L, tariffs were the biggest unforced political error that I can recall in a long period of time,” the analyst said. “Because if you’re looking for just one turning point in terms of when Donald Trump went underwater, it was right around ‘Liberation Day.’”

Showing the polling data that same week as Trump’s executive order implementing his tariffs regime, Enten noted that the president scored a “negative net approval rating” since March 29, 2025.

“That means that Donald Trump, there hasn’t been a single poll, that meets CNN’s standards for reporting, in which she has had anything but a negative net approval rating for 389 days!” the analyst said. “As I said, dude, just take the L. Tariffs are a terrible political thing for you, my man!”

Enten then took viewers back to the 2024 presidential election, when Trump ran on tariffs, and said that then the president “was trusted more” than Democratic rival Kamala Harris “on tariffs by 12 points.”

Now, the analyst contrasted, Trump’s net approval rating showed “an over 40-point shift away.”

“He’s 48 points underwater with independents on tariffs,” Enten warned. “This is just a political disaster. And the longer he drags it out, the more and more it can hurt his political standing.”

Watch above via CNN.

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