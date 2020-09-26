Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels, Says President is ‘More Castro Than Churchill’

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that President Donald Trump is similar to Nazi Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels and deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“You’ve said it very clearly, you are not a socialist. And you actually have a record to prove that you’re not,” Ruhle told Biden. “But what the president does, he says you are, he says it twice as often and twice as loud. How do you combat that lie when he keeps pushing it, and some voters start to believe it?”

“He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge, they think,” Biden responded.

Within less than a minute, Biden also said that Trump is “more Castro than Churchill.”

Ruhle did not push back against Biden’s claim that Trump was akin to Adolf Hitler‘s propaganda minister.

Biden later claimed in the interview that “people” knew Trump was a “liar” adding, “I mean they know that. It’s not like it’s gonna come as a surprise to them. And so I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed, and why I think the answers I have to proceed will help the American people and the American economy and make us safe internationally.”

Currently, the Democratic nominee leads the president by 6.7%, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Trump sustains an approval rating average of 45.3%, RCP reports.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

